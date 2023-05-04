Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Woman In Just 5 Seconds?

The picture shows a sunflower with a butterfly on it.

There is also a hidden woman in the background.

The woman is actually a painted illusion created by artist Johannes Stoetter.

You have 5 seconds to find the woman. Many people are surprised by this picture on the internet.

Optical illusions are pictures that can confuse our minds and make us see things differently.

They use different tricks like colors, shapes, and sizes to challenge our eyes and brain.

Optical illusions can help us understand how our brain works when we see things.

Now, try to find a hidden woman in a picture within 5 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Woman in 5 Seconds

Optical illusions are a simple way to test how well someone can observe and think.

However, if you want to know your actual intelligence level, there are better ways to do so, such as taking a professionally-designed IQ test.

But did you miss something?

Can you find a woman hiding in a picture quickly? It's hard because she's hidden well in the background, but if you have great observation skills, you might be able to find her in just 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the woman?

No?

If you focus a little on the image, you can spot the woman.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you successfully spotted the woman?

Some people with good observation skills have already found the woman.

If you were able to find her too, congratulations! But if you couldn't, don't worry, you can see the solution below.

Find Hidden Woman in 5 Seconds - Solution

The picture shows a woman painted to look like a butterfly by a talented artist named Johannes Stoetter.

At first glance, it looks like a real butterfly because the painting is very realistic.