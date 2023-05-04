language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Watch Viral: Cat Smacks Sleeping Sibling In Funny Video

Watch Viral: Cat Smacks Sleeping Sibling In Funny Video

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 11:03 AM

Open In App
  • The video is relatable to those who enjoy watching cat videos.
  • The first cat tries to gently poke the sleeping cat with its paws.
  • The video was shared on Reddit.

A video was shared on Reddit that depicts a cat hitting its sibling after trying to gently wake it up.

The video was shared on Reddit. 4

The video was shared on Reddit.

The video is relatable to those who enjoy watching cat videos. 4

The video is relatable to those who enjoy watching cat videos.

The first cat tries to gently poke the sleeping cat with its paws. 4

The first cat tries to gently poke the sleeping cat with its paws.

If you enjoy watching cat videos, you may have seen similar videos that show interactions between feline siblings.

The video was shared on Reddit by the user with the caption, 'My mom wanted to take a cute video of our cats when...”

In the video, one cat is trying to wake up another cat that is sleeping under a blanket.

The first cat tries to poke it gently with its paws, but the second cat doesn't wake up. The first cat then becomes annoyed and smacks the sleeping cat.







End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,803,066[+8,164*]

DEATHS

6,871,031[+7*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,868[+0*]

DEATHS

30,659[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story