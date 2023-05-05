Arjun Rampal Talks About Being Bored With Film Offers In His Initial Years

Arjun Rampal said critic calling him out for ‘sleepwalking’ in early films

Rampal's recent film, Dhaakad, was a box office disappointment

Rampal is expecting his second child with partner Gabriella Demetriades.

In a recent interview, Arjun Rampal discussed how he became disenchanted with the movie roles offered to him during the beginning of his Bollywood career. He first appeared in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001, but he did not reveal the name of the movie when recalling a negative review that accused him of ‘he was sleepwalking through the film.’

Arjun Rampal began his journey in the entertainment field as a model and later ventured into acting. Although his debut film was a hit, he had a string of box-office failures such as Deewaanapan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Tehzeeb, and Dil Ka Rishta. He attained fame after his appearance in the movies Don, Om Shanti Om, and Rock On, which proved to be a turning point in his career.

During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Arjun Rampal was asked if he deliberately made an effort to discover a distinct facet of his acting abilities. “I have played similar characters early on in my career because that was all that was offered to me, but I used to get really bored.”

He also added, “Then, I read a critic writing the truth, “Oh, he was sleepwalking through the film.” Yes, I was, because it was really boring and I never wanted to be in that situation again. So, you try your best to find something challenging, something that will give you a new experience and take you out of your comfort zone.”

Arjun Rampal has previously spoken about his lack of interest in his work during his early days in Bollywood. Back in 2017, he shared with the press his thoughts on the matter, “When you come into the industry, you don’t know the place, there are so many people advising you to do this, do that. That time everyone was doing stories with a love triangle, or love rectangle element. That phase started to change slowly but I was very disturbed.”

Arjun Rampal's recent film Dhaakad, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta, didn't perform well at the box office. However, he has several upcoming films in his kitty, including The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Crakk, Nastik and 3 Monkeys.

Arjun Rampal is also expecting his second child with his partner Gabriella Demetriades. He already has three children - Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal and Arik Rampal.



