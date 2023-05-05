Kangana Ranaut Stuns Fans With Her New Curly Hair Look In Pink Saree

Kangana Ranaut stuns in pink saree with signature curly hair

Kangana receives admiration from fans and actors.

Kangana's recent film Dhaakad does not perform well at the box office

Kangana Ranaut, an actress, has recently shared some pictures on social media that have captured the hearts of her followers. She appeared in a pink saree, showing off her famous curly hair, and received admiration not only from her fans but also from Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur.

Kangana Ranaut recently shared some stunning pictures on social media, where she can be seen wearing a pink saree and sporting her signature curly hair. The actress is seen posing amidst a beautiful garden full of colorful flowers, and her flawless makeup adds to the overall dreamy look. Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur were among the many who complimented her on the post. She wrote in the caption, “Ready for an important interview.”

Anupam Kher responded to the post by commenting on it, “Superb you are looking.” “Curls,” Mrunal expressed her admiration with emojis that indicate love. Raashii Khanna also added, “Beautiful!” Many fans expressed their appreciation by leaving red heart emojis in the comment section.

Kangana Ranaut extended her wishes to her Instagram followers on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2023, and also reflected on Lord Buddha and his contributions. She shared an illustration of Buddha as part of her post. Kangana said, 'Before he became Buddha, he was just a boy called Siddhartha. Indians never get enough credit for leading the world...'

She also added “Like Shiva, like Lord Rama, like Krishna, here's another Indian, who was bestowed upon with the ultimate realisation... the world is still shining in his glow…Bowing down to this land that has raised so many Gods... meditate on this Buddha Purnima and feel blessed to be born in Bharat.”

Kangana Ranaut's recent movie Dhaakad, which featured Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, did not perform well at the box office. Currently, she is preparing for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and also for her directorial debut Emergency, a political drama, in which she is playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.



Kangana Ranaut has upcoming projects in the works, including her role as an Indian Air Force pilot in the film Tejas, and as a producer for Tiku Weds Sheru, which will feature Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In addition to this, the actress recently shared photos on social media showcasing her iconic hair curls and a pink saree, which received praise from fans and actors Anupam Kher and Mrunal Thakur.







