Kapil Sharma Shares Photo With Indian Television Actresses

Kapil Sharma recently dropped photos from the set of his show.

Kapil was seen posing with the cast of the team along with some beautiful Indian television actresses.

As soon as he posted the photos, his post received many likes and responses.

Kapil Sharma recently dropped photos from the set of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil was seen posing with the cast of the team along with some beautiful Indian television actresses. The names include Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande, Anita Hassanandani, and Urvashi Dholakiya.

Kapil wrote in the caption, 'It was lovely meeting with all my colleagues n the queens of tv after so many years on our set, what a laugh riot it was, thank you'

4 As soon as he posted the photos, his post received many likes and responses. 4 Kapil Sharma recently dropped photos from the set of his show. 4 Kapil was seen posing with the cast of the team along with some beautiful Indian television actresses.

As soon as he posted the photos, his post received many likes and responses. Ankita Lokhande took to the comment section and wrote, 'Thanku (tagged Kapil Sharma) for having all of us 🤗'

Divyanka wrote, 'Haven't laughed so heartily in a long time Kapil! Can't wait to watch the episode! ❤️.' Anita replied with a red heart emoji in the comments.

Krushna Abhishek, who has been absent from the show for some time, made his comeback to TKSS last week as his well-known character Sapna. Due to financial problems with the producers, the actor quit the programme. He did, however, make a successful comeback, and the audience embraced him.

Additionally, TKSS is in the news due to rumours that it is going to stop broadcasting in June 2023 for a brief period. TKSS may take a brief hiatus because the squad is expected to perform abroad for a show. But neither the production company, the channel, nor Kapil Sharma has officially confirmed the report.