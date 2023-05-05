Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Mother's Cancer Diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his mother's battle with breast cancer

Kartik also shared a photo with his mother

He had a special appearance in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Kartik Aaryan, the Indian actor, recently revealed on Instagram that his family had to deal with cancer when his mother, Mala Tiwari, was diagnosed with breast cancer. In his post, he shared a photo with his mother and expressed how the family felt helpless and shaken when they first learned of the diagnosis. The post received an outpouring of support and love from both fans and celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Kartik told, “Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!”

After Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram about his mother's battle with breast cancer, he received an outpouring of love and support from both fans and celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Ekta Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, and Sanya Malhotra. In a previous video posted on his account, Kartik had talked about spending time with cancer survivors during a National Cancer Awareness Month event and had shared that his own mother had successfully recovered from breast cancer after being diagnosed five years ago.



The actor was quoted by the media as saying, “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease.” “I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes,'

Kartik Aaryan recently had a special appearance in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and was last seen in Shehzada. He is set to star in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Aashiqui 3, which is scheduled to commence filming later in 2023.