Maliaka Arora Drops Photos Of Vacation In Germany & Austria

Malaika Arora dropped a series of photos from her vacation in Germany and Austria on Instagram. She captioned her post, Pictures = memories for a lifetime 🤍 📸 (tagged Arjun Kapoor).

Malaika spent April on vacation with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapor. Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, was also there with his son. In the photos shared by Maliaka, she can be seen enjoying beautiful and exotic locations. Malaika is a fun-loving and adventurous girl who loves to travel and visit beautiful locations.

In one photo, Malaika was holding a big half-cookie and looking cute. In the comment section of the post, Malaika's friend from Bollywood, Karishma Kapoor, commented, 'Can I have this cookie 🍪🤎'

The most popular dance performances by Malaika Arora are those to the songs Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello, among many more. She last appeared in the reality television show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Over the years, she has also worked as a judge for a few dance competition shows, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also appeared as a judge on programmes including Supermodel Of The Year and India's Got Talent. Malaika Arora also owns a yoga studio, a clothing brand, and a platform for food delivery.







