Nushrratt Bharuccha Addresses Dating Rumours With Rapper Honey Singh

Following the release of a video that depicted Nushrratt and Honey Singh holding hands while leaving an event, there has been speculation that the two are in a romantic relationship. However, when approached by the photographers, they did not engage in conversation or pose for photos.

When questioned about the speculation that she is romantically involved with rapper Honey Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha responded by saying that this is the first time she has been the subject of such rumors. She and Honey Singh collaborated on his music video for 'Saiyaan Ji' in 2021, in which she appeared. “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone. When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour. I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho, I have no problem.”

On May 12th, Nushrratt Bharuccha is looking forward to the release of her latest movie Chatrapathi, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Telugu film of the same name directed by SS Rajamouli. The original version starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran, while the Hindi remake features Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas along with Nushrratt

Nushrratt Bharuccha expressed her thoughts on the upcoming movie in a written announcement and said, 'I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.'

The film Chatrapathi depicts the tale of a hero who fought back against oppression and became a savior for immigrants facing severe exploitation. Along with the lead actor, the movie also stars a talented ensemble cast including Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree, Amit Nair, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, and Rajendra Gupta.