Pooja Hedge Enthralls Fans In Her Trip To Sri Lanka Photos

The gorgeous Pooja Hedge recently spent her holidays in Sri Lanka, which is famous for its outlandish landscapes, temples, and food. She has been sharing many photos from her recent trip on her Instagram account.

Pooja recently shared some more photos from her Sri Lankan holidays and left her fans in awe. Pooja was seen in the photos roaming around Sri Lanka and enjoying its beauty as well as its tasty and delicious food. Pooja wrote in the caption, 'Just some randomness ✌🏼'

The post shared by Pooja received thousands of likes, and her admirers rushed to the comments area and lauded her. One fan wrote, 'Beautiful actress in the world 🔥❤️'

Another wrote, 'My favourite 💞💘😘😘'

Pooja Hedge is one of the most attractive and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has predominantly worked in South Indian movies but has now shifted her acting career to Bollywood. She was recently seen with the king of Bollywood, Salman Khan, in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

She made her Hindi film debut with 2016’s Mohenjo Daro. She worked in ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Radhe Shyam‘ and ‘Cirkus‘.







