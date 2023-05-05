Inflation Reaches Highest Level In Country's History

The Bureau of Statistics has released the weekly inflation report.

KARACHI: All inflation records were broken, as weekly inflation increased by 1.05 per cent. The overall rate of inflation reached the highest level in the country's history at 48.35 per cent, Bol News reported on Friday.

The Bureau of Statistics has released the weekly inflation report. In a week, 30 items went up and 9 went down in prices, the Bureau of Statistics reported.

In recent weeks, the prices of 12 essential commodities remained stable.

In one week, the price of chicken increased by 8.91%, reports the Statistics department. Potato price increased by 3.99 per cent and dry milk by 3.81 percent expensive.

The price of daal chana increased by 1.96% and daal masoor by 1.83%. The price of eggs and mutton increased by 1.81% and 1.71% in a week respectively, according to the Bureau of Statistics.

Gents slippers by price increased by 58.05 and gets sandals by 33.36 percent. Ladies' sandals by 14.31 percent and washing soap by 1.27 percent expensive.

In a week, onions price fell by 16.69 and garlic by 3.44 percent, according to the Bureau of Statistics. In the recent week, the prices of tomatoes decreased by 3.41%.

The prices of diesel, ghee and cooking oil also decreased.

In one week, the price of live chicken has increased by Rs 35.74, the price of potato has increased by Rs 3 per kg, daal chana by Rs4.82 per kg, dal masoor has increased by Rs5.11, recently dal mash has increased by Rs6.81 paise, dal moong rose by Rs1.42 per kg, eggs by Rs4.89 per dozen. Prices of mutton, fresh milk, curd, beef, sugar also recorded a rise.