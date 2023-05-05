Price Of Gold Declined By Rs 300 Per Tola

Per tola gold was sold at Rs 225,000 in domestic markets.

Price of 10 grams was sold at Rs192, 901 across the country.

Gold per ounce decreased by 8 dollars to 2036 dollars in international market.

KARACHI: The per tola price decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 225,000 in domestic markets on Friday.

According to the Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by 257 and was sold at Rs192, 901.

Gold per ounce decreased by 8 dollars to 2036 dollars in the international market.



