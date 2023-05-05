language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Punjab CS Office Starts Paperless Working

Punjab CS Office Starts Paperless Working

Web Desk 05 May , 2023 06:58 PM

Open In App
Punjab CS Office Starts Paperless Working
  • All provincial departments would now send files through E-FOAS system
  • Secretary Implementation and Coordination briefs CS on E-FOAS system
  • CS says use of information technology would help improve governance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman launched the paperless working system here in his office on Friday.

CS says use of information technology would help improve governance 3

CS says use of information technology would help improve governance

All provincial departments would now send files through E-FOAS system 3

All provincial departments would now send files through E-FOAS system

Secretary Implementation and Coordination briefs CS on E-FOAS system 3

Secretary Implementation and Coordination briefs CS on E-FOAS system

All the provincial departments would now send files through the E-FOAS system introduced with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Secretary Implementation and Coordination Maryam Khan briefed the Chief Secretary on the E-FOAS system.

 The chief secretary said that paperless working was an important step towards digitalization.

He added that the system would not only reduce the cost of paper and printing but also speed up the work. The use of information technology would help improve governance and service delivery, he said.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,576,650[+18,459*]

DEATHS

6,869,692[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,801[+0*]

DEATHS

30,658[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story