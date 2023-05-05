Punjab CS Office Starts Paperless Working

All provincial departments would now send files through E-FOAS system

Secretary Implementation and Coordination briefs CS on E-FOAS system

CS says use of information technology would help improve governance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman launched the paperless working system here in his office on Friday.

All the provincial departments would now send files through the E-FOAS system introduced with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Secretary Implementation and Coordination Maryam Khan briefed the Chief Secretary on the E-FOAS system.

The chief secretary said that paperless working was an important step towards digitalization.

He added that the system would not only reduce the cost of paper and printing but also speed up the work. The use of information technology would help improve governance and service delivery, he said.