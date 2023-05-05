Music Enthusiasts Rejoice At Ed Sheeran's Victory

The performer was charged with borrowing a chord pattern from "Let's Get It On."

Ed Sheeran won a copyright trial in New York.

His fans said that he is a musician and not a thief.

A US court has found that British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' while writing 'Thinking Out Loud.'

Fans were shocked when Sheeran, who triumphed on Thursday, said in court in New York that he would give up his music career if found guilty.

The performer was charged with borrowing a chord pattern from Marvin Gaye's Grammy-winning 1973 song 'Let's Get It On' without permission in his Grammy-winning tune.

In a statement Sheeran said, 'If that happens, I’m done — I’m stopping, appearing to vow he would quit music if he loses. I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.'

One of his fans tweeted, 'I actually enjoy Ed Sheeran’s music. His two first albums, at least. I don’t get why everyone hates on him when he’s literally the most unproblematic artist out there. Anyway, I’m glad he won his copyright trial.'

One more said, 'Oh! You're back.' The third person said, 'wow! we know u are a musician, not a thief.'

Others congratulated the singer on his victory and said, 'We will enjoy your music till death.'











