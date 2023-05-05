Taylor Swift Sets To Go Public With Her New Lover Matty Healy

Taylor and Matty have been planning their 'coming out' for a few weeks now.

Healy will sing two of Swift's songs while joining her on stage as a guest.

It won't be anything remotely cheesy though.

Taylor Swift is getting ready to go public with her new boyfriend Matty Healy just two months after breaking up with her six-year boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During the singer's next performance in Nashville as part of her Eras tour, The 1975 frontman and writer of the smash song 'The Anti-Hero' is supposedly 'coming out' on stage.

Healy will sing two of Swift's songs while joining her on stage as a guest, much like she did when she sang two songs from the year 1975 at their February concert in London.

According to the source, “Taylor and Matty have been planning their 'coming out' for a few weeks now, and are really excited just to go public with their love.”

The insider said, “Neither of them want any secrets, or to hide away. The plan is for Matty to walk out on stage mid-show and play two songs.”

“They will chat to the audience and, at present, the idea is for them to confirm their romance with some kind of PDA — public display of affection. It won't be anything remotely cheesy though.”

This news comes a week after it was claimed that Swift had broken up with Alwyn and was now seeing the musician.

She and Matty are passionately in love, a star-close insider earlier this week told. Even though it's really early, it seems appropriate.

According to the insider, Swift and Healy had a romantic connection about 10 years ago, but it was 'very brief' and 'timings just didn't work out' for the couple at the time.

According to several reports, Swift split with Alwyn in February, so there was 'absolutely no crossover' when she started dating Healy.