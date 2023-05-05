Angèle Wraps Up Successful U.S. Tour

Belgian pop star Angèle was pleasantly surprised that the audience knew her music.

Belgian pop star Angèle was pleasantly surprised that the audience knew her music as she wrapped up her U.S. tour.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Angèle revealed that although her fan base in the US is smaller than in Europe, she is content with the turnout for her recent tour.

“In France, in Belgium, I can have my life, but there’s always something in the back of my head. I accepted that and I’m totally fine with it. My life is very cool,” she says.

“But here, the fact that I’m not even thinking about it, makes it so much easier.”

“I don’t want to be a big star here. I don’t need that. I just want to make my music, and if people discover me, that’s even better. But if the people that come to the shows are happy with it, then I’m happy.”

Angèle revealed that she drew inspiration from the popular French artist Stromae, who has a significant following in the United States.

“Stromae has been an example for me since Day One.”

“I also remember when I was 18, I went to New York for a few months and I was in a bar and I heard his music. It’s so rare. It’s so unexpected.”

Performing in a country where people don't speak the same language makes Angèle feel at ease since she usually writes songs about intricate topics, the pop star revealed.















