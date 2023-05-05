Doja Cat Shows Off Massive New Back Tattoo

Doja Cat recently unveiled a huge new back tattoo of a bat skeleton.

Doja Cat, the American artist, recently unveiled a huge new back tattoo of a bat skeleton with a caption that reads 'Don't explain yourself is so corny'.

She also included a block text which read: “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Doja Cat recently showed off a huge bat skeleton tattoo on her back, adding to her collection of tattoos which includes a demon on her arm. The tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K, who has worked with many famous names such as Liam Hemsworth and Hailey Bieber.

