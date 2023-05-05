Jennifer Lopez Talks About Her Action Role In The Mother

Jennifer Lopez excitedly discusses her upcoming action role in "The Mother".

During her appearance on Thursday’s episode, the Shotgun Wedding actress-producer said, “It was a lot of fun, but it was also a lot of work.”

Per synopsis, Lopez plays the assassin character who is trying to “abscond from dangerous assailants and comes out of hiding mainly to protect her daughter whom she gave up earlier in her life”.

“It was choreographed. We have to be efficient,” stated the 53-year-old.

Lopez explained, “I can’t be fighting eight hours a day. After like an hour, I’m like, OK. So, they had to be real efficient and they choreographed it almost like a dance, which is good for me since I’m a dancer.”

Jennifer Lopez expressed her excitement for being able to take on action roles like the one in her upcoming movie, The Mother, while reflecting on her career in the entertainment industry.



