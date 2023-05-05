Babar Azam Becomes Fastest To Reach 5,000 ODI Runs

The fourth ODI began with New Zealand captain Tom Latham

During today's fourth match of the series against New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam achieved the milestone of becoming the quickest player to reach 5,000 runs in One Day International cricket.

In 97 innings, Babar Azam broke the previous record held by Hashim Amla of South Africa, who took 101 innings to reach 5,000 runs in ODI cricket.

In the five-match series, Pakistan has already secured an insurmountable 3-0 lead. However, they had to omit Mohammad Nawaz due to a finger injury he sustained during the third match on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, and Naseem Shah are also not playing.

To replace the injured Mohammad Nawaz and the other four players who are not playing, Pakistan has brought in Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, and Usama Mir.

Meanwhile, for New Zealand, James Neesham, Ben Lister, and Blair Tickner have been included in the playing eleven, replacing Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, and Henry Nicholls.

It is Lister's first-ever ODI match. The fifth and final match of the series is scheduled for Sunday, also in Karachi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Will Young