Babar Azam Scores Century In Fourth ODI Against New Zealand

Azam Scores Century In Fourth ODI Against New Zealand

In the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan's team captain Babar Azam hit his 18th century in one-day internationals on Friday.

He achieved this feat after a gap of 11 innings and 332 days, taking a single in the 47th over to complete his century.

Babar Azam has now scored a total of 30 centuries in all three cricket formats. He scored a century while leading his team in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, making him the fastest player to achieve 18 ODI centuries in just 97 innings. He led from the front during the match to reach this milestone.

During the fourth match of the series against New Zealand, Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, became the fastest cricketer to score 5,000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the previous record held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who achieved this in 101 innings.

At present, Babar was leading Pakistan's charge to achieve a high score in the match, as they had already won the five-match series 3-0.