Pakistan U19 Confident For Bangladesh ODI Series

Pakistan's under-19 cricket team won a four-day match

Match was held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19 team is eager to maintain their winning streak as they gear up to compete against Bangladesh U19 in a five-game one-day series starting on May 6th.

Pakistan's under-19 cricket team won a four-day match against Bangladesh's under-19 team by a margin of 10 wickets. The match was held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from April 30 to May 3.

On May 6 and 8, the first and second one-day matches between the teams will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. After that, the remaining matches will be played at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on May 11, 13, and 15. The only T20 match of the series will also be held at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium on May 17.

“We are very pleased with the team's performance in the four-day match and we are looking forward to carrying that momentum into the one-day series. We know that Bangladesh will come out strong and we have to be at our best to compete against them,” Head Coach Sabih Azhar said.

“We have a talented group of players who are eager to showcase their skills and are confident that they will perform to the best of their abilities. We are excited about the challenge that lies ahead and are looking forward to the one-day series starting tomorrow,” he added.