FIA Summons Yusuf Raza Gilani In TADAP Scam On May 8

KARACHI: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on May 8 in the Trade Development Authority (TADAP) scam worth billions of rupees.

The former Prime Minister has been issued summons from the concerned court to appear from December 18 2014. Three cases have been registered against the former prime minister in the TADAP mega corruption scandal in FIA Karachi.

According to the cases, there are allegations of corruption of more than one billion rupees allegedly in the TADAP mega scandal. More than 70 cases were registered in 2013 against various individuals including several companies in the TADAP fake rebate scam.

The late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim was also named in the scandal.