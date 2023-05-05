IHC Directs DC To Decide PTI Request For Rally As Per Law

Advocate said authorities should be stopped from harassing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the deputy commissioner to decide applications of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regarding no objection certificate (NOC) for rallies on May 6 as per the law, Bol News reported.

The PTI has announced to carry out rallies every Saturday to express solidarity with the chief justice of Pakistan. Justice Babar Sattar was hearing the case.

Advocate Atiqur Rehman said the authorities should be stopped from harassing the peaceful workers of PTI. He asked the court to order the DC to direct the Islamabad inspector general to provide security for the rally.

“We contacted the DC regarding NOC but he refused it. The PTI has announced to carry out rallies across the country to express solidarity with the judiciary,” he said.

Justice Babar Sattar said the PTI rally was linked to the freedom of speech. The deputy commissioner should see the application and decide about it as per the law.

Giving the order, the court disposed of the petition.