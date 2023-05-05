Boston Children's Hospital settled a lawsuit by paying $15 million to parents.

Baby with dwarfism, Jackson Kekula, died after being left without enough oxygen.

Hospital staff performed CPR, but after 12 days on life support, the parents took him off care.

Boston Children's Hospital has settled a lawsuit by paying $15 million to a Massachusetts couple whose six-month-old baby with dwarfism died during a sleep study.

The baby, Jackson Kekula, died after being left without adequate oxygen for more than 30 minutes during the study, which was conducted as part of routine testing after a car seat test. The incident occurred on February 18, 2022.

The baby's parents reported that their son's oxygen levels and heart rate significantly dropped during a routine sleep study, leading to cardiac arrest. Hospital staff performed CPR, but after 12 days on life support, the parents made the difficult decision to take him off care.

3 Hospital staff performed CPR, but after 12 days on life support, the parents took him off care. 3 Boston Children's Hospital settled a lawsuit by paying $15 million to parents. 3 Baby with dwarfism, Jackson Kekula, died after being left without enough oxygen.

Following an investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which found that the hospital staff made multiple mistakes, Boston Children's Hospital has paid a $15 million settlement to the grieving parents. The hospital released a statement in response to the case.

'We express our deepest condolences and apologize to the family for losing their son,' the hospital said. 'Following this incident, we immediately stopped all sleep studies and began a thorough review of what occurred.'

'We examined our policies, staff training, competencies and all systems that support sleep lab studies, including scheduling, ordering, triaging and performing the actual study.'

'We continue to closely monitor the care delivery of sleep studies to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety for our patients and their families,' the statement ended.

'We maintain our system-wide commitment to prioritizing and improving quality and safety as the foundation of all the care provided at Boston Children's Hospital.'



'We identified and implemented several improvements for how we conduct sleep studies, including a revision of responsibilities of team members; hands-on skills training and education for sleep lab staff; enhanced sleep technologist orientation and ongoing training; modification of the ordering and triage process that assesses potential risks to patients; and a review of the environment in which testing is conducted.

After this review and implementation of these improvements, sleep studies were reinstated in a phased manner to ensure patient safety.'











