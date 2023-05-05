- Haaland Poised To Break Premier League Record
- Haaland has 42 goal contributions so far
- Haaland has proven to be a valuable addition to the team
Erling Haaland, the striker for Manchester City, has the opportunity to break a Premier League record for most goal contributions in a single season, currently held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with 47 each.
Haaland has 42 goal contributions so far and has five remaining matches to surpass their record.
Haaland has expressed his enjoyment in meeting Pep Guardiola's expectations as Manchester City aim for a treble in his debut season in England.
In the recent match against West Ham, Erling Haaland scored his 35th goal of the season, breaking a new Premier League record. He has now scored a total of 51 goals across all competitions this season.
The win over West Ham put Manchester City back on top of the table, one point ahead of Arsenal, with a game in hand. City is set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals later this month and Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.
Despite concerns about fitting into Pep Guardiola's system, Haaland has proven to be a valuable addition to the team, particularly as they had previously won consecutive league titles without a clear striker.
'I am enjoying it every single game,' Haaland said of life under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.
'It´s hard, he demands a lot, but I try to do my best to develop and do my best on the pitch. That´s what you have to do - nothing more to do than do your best.
'It´s a pleasure and I love to play under Pep. I´m really happy to have him as a coach.'
Had Pep Guardiola not rested Erling Haaland once games were won throughout the season, his goal record could have been higher.
However, this decision has proven beneficial, as the 22-year-old has largely avoided injury, which is in contrast to his time at Borussia Dortmund.
'Potentially nine games left and I´m enjoying it,' added Haaland amid suggestions he could be rested for Saturday´s visit of Leeds in the Premier League just three days before City travel to Madrid.
'To have games all the time, this is something I love so we will see.
'We are in good shape, the mentality´s right. The only thing we can do is focus on the next game and try to win the next game.
'Now it´s Leeds, we have to focus on the game, we have to only think of that game and to try to win it.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,724,379[+0*]
DEATHS
6,870,879[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,852[+0*]
DEATHS
30,659[+0*]