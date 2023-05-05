Haaland Poised To Break Premier League Record

Haaland has 42 goal contributions so far

Haaland has proven to be a valuable addition to the team

Erling Haaland, the striker for Manchester City, has the opportunity to break a Premier League record for most goal contributions in a single season, currently held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with 47 each.

Haaland has 42 goal contributions so far and has five remaining matches to surpass their record.

4 Haaland has proven to be a valuable addition to the team 4 Haaland Poised To Break Premier League Record 4 Haaland has 42 goal contributions so far

Haaland has expressed his enjoyment in meeting Pep Guardiola's expectations as Manchester City aim for a treble in his debut season in England.

In the recent match against West Ham, Erling Haaland scored his 35th goal of the season, breaking a new Premier League record. He has now scored a total of 51 goals across all competitions this season.

The win over West Ham put Manchester City back on top of the table, one point ahead of Arsenal, with a game in hand. City is set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals later this month and Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Despite concerns about fitting into Pep Guardiola's system, Haaland has proven to be a valuable addition to the team, particularly as they had previously won consecutive league titles without a clear striker.

'I am enjoying it every single game,' Haaland said of life under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

'It´s hard, he demands a lot, but I try to do my best to develop and do my best on the pitch. That´s what you have to do - nothing more to do than do your best.

'It´s a pleasure and I love to play under Pep. I´m really happy to have him as a coach.'

Had Pep Guardiola not rested Erling Haaland once games were won throughout the season, his goal record could have been higher.

However, this decision has proven beneficial, as the 22-year-old has largely avoided injury, which is in contrast to his time at Borussia Dortmund.

'Potentially nine games left and I´m enjoying it,' added Haaland amid suggestions he could be rested for Saturday´s visit of Leeds in the Premier League just three days before City travel to Madrid.

'To have games all the time, this is something I love so we will see.

'We are in good shape, the mentality´s right. The only thing we can do is focus on the next game and try to win the next game.

'Now it´s Leeds, we have to focus on the game, we have to only think of that game and to try to win it.'