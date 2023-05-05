Tommy Fleetwood Shines At Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy Makes His Return

Tommy Fleetwood shot an impressive six-under-par 65.

Rory McIlroy shot a 68 at Quail Hollow on his 34th birthday.

Matt Fitzpatrick is one stroke further down on two under.

Tommy Fleetwood fired an outstanding six-under-par 65 in the opening round to take a one-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship.

With birdies on holes 17 and 18, the Englishman finished his round without making a bogey to take the lead over a group of five players that also includes Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

Rory McIlroy, a three-time champion, shot a 68 at Quail Hollow on his 34th birthday while competing in his first match since failing to make the cut at the Masters last month.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, is one stroke further down on two under.

The Northern Irishman stated earlier in the week that he withdrew from the RBC Heritage PGA Tour tournament in April due to his 'mental and emotional wellbeing' in the wake of his disappointment at Augusta National.

But following a round that included four birdies and one bogey, the world's third-ranked player declared: 'I feel relaxed here. It's just a level of comfort at this golf course and at this club that I probably don't have at any other venue.

'I've played here so many times I know where to miss it. I missed a few greens but I didn't feel like I hit the ball that badly.

'It was just extremely fantastic to play again and feel like I did a good job. On my birthday, I didn't want to spend the afternoon practicing on the range.'

On the 10th hole of Thursday's play, he rose and fell from a bunker on the greenside to get his first birdie of the day.

At the fourteenth hole, he added another shot, and at the fifteenth hole, where he got stuck in yet another greenside bunker, he had to scramble to save a shot.

The four-time major champion saved par on holes 16 and 17, as well as once more on the second and third.

On the par-five eighth, when he drove outside the fairway, McIlroy made his lone bogey.

He drove the ball 352 yards down the center of the fairway with his first shot, hit his 170-yard approach shot to 24 feet, and just missed a putt that would have preserved his par.

On his final hole of the day, the par-four ninth, the European Ryder Cup golfer got the shot back and sank an 11-foot birdie putt to finish three under.