A person with low blood pressure may be more likely to have a heart attack or a stroke, among other health issues. It happens when blood courses through your vessels at a lower than typical tension. A perusing lower than 90 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) for the top number (systolic) or 60 mm Hg for the base number (diastolic) can be named as low pulse. Your organs may not receive the oxygen and nutrients they need if your blood pressure falls too low, requiring immediate treatment. While a low BP is almost always experienced by many, it may indicate a health issue for others. Low blood pressure can cause confusion, dizziness, tiredness, blurry vision, headaches, neck pain, nausea, and heart palpitations. However, many people do not experience any of these symptoms at all.

HOME REMEDIES FOR LOW BLOOD PRESSURE

1. Consuming soaked overnight raisins on an empty stomach is extremely beneficial. Five raisins should be soaked overnight; the next morning, consume them along with the soaked water. It is an excellent strategy for increasing your iron levels.

2. Consume a sufficient amount of water to keep your body hydrated.

3. Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables to get the vitamins and minerals you need.

4. When you have low blood pressure, juices made of spinach and carrots are amazing.

5. Amla juice works well to lower blood pressure. One amla can be consumed daily. It is a great way to get nutrients from other foods because it is high in antioxidants and Vitamin C.

6. The leaves of the basil plant, called tulsi, lower blood pressure. Biting 5-6 basil leaves each day assists with taking pulse back to ordinary.



