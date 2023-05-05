Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr Suspended By CDI After Horse Deaths

Two horses died under trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Four horses have already passed away.

CDI is collaborating with regulators to look into the circumstances behind the deaths.

After two of his horses passed away in the days leading up to this Saturday's 149th Kentucky Derby, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has been suspended.

Pride and Chasing Artie among parents At the Churchill Downs racetrack, passed away with the cause still unknown.

Following his suspension, Lord Miles, another horse owned by Joseph Jr., was scratched from the race.

The suspension prevents Joseph Jr. or any trainer who works for him directly or indirectly from registering horses for races or requesting stall space at any racetrack controlled by Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI).

'Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analysed and understood,' said Bill Mudd, the CDI president, and chief operating officer.

'The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility.'

Wayne Lukas and Joel Marr's horses Take Charge Briana and Wild On Ice, who both had leg injuries earlier this week at the track in Louisville, had to be put down.

The fatalities were called 'completely unacceptable' in a previous CDI statement before Joseph Jr.'s suspension, and it was said that 'these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed.'

Due to the high temperature, Practical Move has also been eliminated from the 20-person field.

The Preakness Stakes in Baltimore and the Belmont Stakes in New York make comprise the yearly Triple Crown of US flat racing, which also includes the Kentucky Derby, which has been staged continuously since 1875.