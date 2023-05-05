YouTuber Dies In A Fatal Crash While Attempting To Hit 300 Kmph On His Superbike.

A YouTuber named Agastay Chauhan died while attempting to reach 300 kmph

He lost control of the bike on the Yamuna Expressway and hit the divider, succumbing to head injuries.

Agastay had a popular channel called 'Pro Rider 1000' with 1.2 million subscribers.

A YouTuber named Agastay Chauhan died in a fatal crash while trying to reach the speed of 300 kmph on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R motorcycle and filming for his YouTube channel.

The accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway when he was coming back from Agra to Delhi, and he lost control of the bike and hit the divider. His helmet broke into several pieces, and he succumbed to head injuries.

Agastay had a popular channel with 1.2 million subscribers, where he called himself the 'Pro Rider 1000'. His followers expressed their shock and urged others not to ride at such high speeds.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R that the YouTuber was riding has a powerful inline four engine that can produce 200 PS of power and weighs only 207 kg when fully fueled, which is significantly lighter than regular sedans in India.

This bike is capable of reaching speeds of up to 300 kmph, making it extremely dangerous even in the hands of experienced riders on public roads. In a similar incident last year, a young man was killed on a highway in Tamil Nadu after being hit by a speeding SUV.

While attempting to make a U-turn in Chinna Salem, the biker was hit by a Ford EcoSport, which caused him to be thrown into the air and the motorcycle to be dragged for several meters.



