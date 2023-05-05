One Dead, Homes Destroyed As Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck central Ishikawa region of Japan.

The earthquake resulted in at least one death and 21 injuries with several houses collapsing.

The Shinkansen bullet train service was temporarily suspended but resumed after two hours.

The central Ishikawa region of Japan was hit by a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5, resulting in at least one death and 21 injuries. The quake, which struck in the mid-afternoon, caused several houses to collapse, leaving rescuers searching for one person still trapped under rubble. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Officials cautioned residents to remain alert for potential aftershocks and landslides in the coming days, but ruled out any risk of a tsunami.

“There was a big, long tremor that lasted about two minutes. I felt scared because the shaking went on and on,” a local government official in the city of Suzu, who declined to give her name, told public broadcaster NHK.



The Japanese government has confirmed that one person died and many buildings have collapsed following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the central Ishikawa region. According to a crisis management official, the victim fell from a ladder, while 21 others were injured. The fire and disaster management agency confirmed that at least three structures had been destroyed, with two people trapped inside. One person has been rescued while the search continues for the other. The quake occurred during Japan's 'Golden Week' holiday period, which sees many people traveling for leisure or visiting family. The Shinkansen bullet train service was temporarily suspended between Nagano and Kanazawa but resumed after two hours. The earthquake registered an upper six on the Japanese Shindo seismic scale, which goes up to a maximum of seven. According to the US Geological Survey, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan, while Japan's Meteorological Agency reported the epicentre on land. The quake caused landslides and several buildings to collapse, killing one person and injuring 21 others. Although earthquakes are common in Japan, the country has strict construction regulations and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for strong quakes. The 2011 undersea quake and tsunami that hit Japan left around 18,500 people dead or missing and caused the meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant.








