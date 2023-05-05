Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Revealed Baby Boy's Name

The couple named their baby Tatum Robert.

According to a source close to the former couple, Khloe chose the name for her child as a tribute to her father, Robert Kardashian.

A source told, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.”

The insider added, “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].

In August, Khloe gave birth to Tatum through a surrogate. Due to Tristan's scandalous adultery with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, the couple had already broken up before the kid was born.

The reality star also has a daughter named True. On her daughter's birthday, Khloe gushed over her, 'I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with. Now my sweet baby is five.'

'I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.'

She added, 'My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy.'