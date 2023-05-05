language: English
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 09:09 PM

  • Samsung Galaxy A12 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back.
  • It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone that offers a good set of specifications.

The 6.5-inch PLS IPS display on the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 270 pixels per inch.

Samsung Galaxy A12 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back.

It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A12 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A12 include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UI One UI 3.1
Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight 205 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, White, Blue, Red
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 15W

