Samsung Galaxy A12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back.

It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone that offers a good set of specifications.

The 6.5-inch PLS IPS display on the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 270 pixels per inch.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A12 include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications