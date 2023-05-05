Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

The Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Charging 10W



