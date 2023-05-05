Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
- It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y20 is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available for purchase at an affordable price point.
The Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 270 pixels per inch.
It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.
The Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
Vivo Y20 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Dawn White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Charging 10W
