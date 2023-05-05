language: English
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 09:47 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The smartphone runs on MIU1 13 based on Android 11 Operating System.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone that offers a good set of specifications.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone runs on MIU1 13 based on Android 11 OS and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI MIU1 13
Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight 179 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

