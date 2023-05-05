Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price In Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

The smartphone runs on MIU1 13 based on Android 11 Operating System.

It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone that offers a good set of specifications.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications