1 Dead, 4 Injured As Private Helicopter Crashes Into Tree During Landing In Nepal

On Friday, a private Nepalese helicopter service provider's helicopter crashed while carrying construction materials for a hydro project in the Sankhuwasabha district, killing one person and injuring four others, including the pilot.

The helicopter hit a tree during landing near the Bhotekhola River and one of the helpers, Bhawin Gurung, died due to his injuries.

The district administration statement reported that on Friday afternoon at around 1:20 pm, a helicopter belonging to Simrik Air crashed in Sankhuwasabha district, leaving four people injured, including the pilot, and one helper dead after succumbing to his injuries at the hospital.

Captain Surendra Paudel, crew members Tshering Bhote and Manoj Thapa, and Bikram Shankar, an employee of the Nepal Electricity Authority, were the other four passengers onboard the helicopter. The Kathmandu Post newspaper provided this information.

