Ayesha Omar Reveals Her Appearance In Upcoming Movie 'Taxali'

Ayesha Omar is a renowned fashion icon in Pakistan.

Omar shared a picture of herself from movie.

The movie will be released on Eid Ul Adha.

Ayesha Omar, a renowned fashion icon in Pakistan, will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Taxali,' which will be released on Eid Ul Adha.

The megastar, who personifies the phrase 'beauty with brains,' began acting while still a student and has since participated in several successful projects. As 'Khoobsoorat' in the well-liked television show Bulbulay, which captivated the hearts of many people all over the world, she played one of her most famous parts.

4 The movie will be released on Eid Ul Adha. 4 Ayesha Omar is a renowned fashion icon in Pakistan. 4 Omar shared a picture of herself from movie.

Omar posted a picture of herself wearing a magnificent camel-colored 'Shalwar Kameez' and accessorised with chunky jewellery and vintage statement earrings as her first look from the film on Instagram. Her long hair is styled in a sophisticated lower bun, and her makeup is flawless.

'Revealing my first look from Taxali' She captioned.









The film, written and directed by Abu Aleeha, is a compelling criminal thriller with a touch of tradition and humour that is set in old Lahore.

Iftikhar Thakur, Mehar Bano, Yasir Hussain, Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Babar Alo, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema are among the outstanding actors in the film.

Omar's next acting roles are Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.