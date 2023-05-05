Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain Are Working On A New Project 'Taxali'

The film's producer posted an Instagram photo with cast members.

When Pakistani film director Abu Aleeha works on a movie, it is bound to become an instant success due to its out-of-the-box concepts and cinematographic perfection. Known for creating Kukri, a film based on Pakistan's notorious serial killer, Javed Iqbal, the director is currently working on another movie with the lead combo, Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain, that has garnered notice even before its release.

Aleeha is collaborating with a star-studded ensemble for his upcoming murder thriller Taxali. Taxali, according to the director, has finished filming and will go into production around Eidul Azha this year. Taxali, written and directed by Aleeha, will be released internationally.

Along with Omar and Hussain, Mehar Bano from Meray Paas Tum Ho will appear in the film. According to a local news outlet, the actress would play the role of a little girl from Lahore. 'Abu Aleeha approached me for this project. It is an ensemble cast and the working experience was fantastic,' the Churails star remarked.

Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Iftikhar Thakur, Babar Ali, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema round out the cast.

The film's producer, Waqas Hasan Rizvi, posted an Instagram photo with cast members.

Omar also shared her first glimpse of the highly awaited flick on Instagram.

'This film is indeed a suspense crime thriller but it also shows the old Lahore’s folk wisdom and humor,' Taxali's director told a local media outlet.

'As far as the performances are concerned, I can affirm for the first time that every actor’s performance will leave its own standard in the industry. Whether it is Mehar Bano’s performance — this is the best of her career — Yasir Hussain has given the best performance of his career, Ayesha Omar has given the best performance of her career, Nayyer Ejaz has given the best performance of his career,' Kukridirected added.

Aleeha thanked the performers for their efforts and bringing their A-game to the film, saying, 'Everyone gave the best performance of their career and its reason is that their characters were very powerful.'



