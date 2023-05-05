Friends And Fans Send Sweet Birthday Wishes To Gohar Rasheed

Gohar Rasheed is a notable Pakistani actor.

Gohar Rasheed is a notable Pakistani actor who turned 39 this year. He has made numerous contributions to Lollywood, including Mann Mayal, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Khilona, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Paiwand, to name a few. While the industry is grateful for Rasheed's exceptional talent and acting abilities, his colleagues and friends are also grateful and sent him warm birthday greetings on his special day.

Hania Aamir, who appeared alongside Rasheed in the 2017 drama serial Mujhay Jeenay Do, took to her Instagram story section and released a BTS video of the star probably having lunch on set. 'Happy Birthday, TG,' Aamir wrote in the video's caption.

Humayun Alamghir also wished the Ramz-e-Ishq star a happy birthday.

He was previously seen in the historical hit The Legend of Maula Jatt.