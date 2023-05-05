Reema Khan Wishes Jumma Mubarak With Profound Quote

Reema is frequently active on her social media accounts.

She shared a thought-provoking quote along with a Jumma Mubarak wish.

Reema with her recent post wants people to not think too much about what people say.

Reema Khan is a famous and gorgeous actress from Pakistan who was very popular during the 90s. She acted in more than 200 movies and was known for her on-screen chemistry with Shaan Shahid and Babar Ali. Reema was not just an actress, she also worked in film direction and production. Her fans loved her a lot and she was a heartthrob of many Pakistanis in the nineties.

Reema is frequently active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life with her followers. Recently, Reema shared a thought-provoking quote on her Instagram handle along with a Jumma Mubarak wish. Reema with her recent post wants people to not think too much about what people say. She directs her followers to not take other people's words seriously.

Many people loved the way she encouraged people to think straight in life. Reema's admirers responded with praise for their favourite actress. One wrote, 'Well said, strongly agree 👍 👏'

Another fan of Reema wrote, 'Hahaha, that’s so true 👏'

Reema has worked in numerous Pakistani movies, including Jo Darr Gya Woh Marr Gya, Nikah , Bulandi , Love 95, One Two Ka One, Love Mein Ghum, and many more.







