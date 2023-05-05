Saba Qamar Exudes Regal Beauty In Latest Bridal Photoshoot

Saba Qamar is a versatile actress.

Saba Qamar is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry of Pakistan. She is a versatile actress who has made a name for herself not just in Pakistan, but also in India and other parts of the world. Born on April 5, 1984, in Gujranwala, Pakistan, Saba Qamar started her career in the entertainment industry in 2004.

She is a role model for many thanks to her remarkable career and flexibility, which have elevated her to one of Pakistan's most in-demand actors. In addition to her many commercially successful television shows, she has walked down the ramp as the show-stopping model for a number of renowned clothing brands.

She recently appeared in a alluring photo shoot where she played dress-up in a variety of bridal outfits, leaving us all in amazement. The actress looked stunning in her lavishly ornamented wedding trousseau, which had a regal style.

'I am ‘That Girl’. ????' Saba Qamar captioned.

















On the professional front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.