Sumbul Iqbal Receives Criticism For Her Bold Outfit

Sumbul Iqbal is a popular Pakistani actress and model.

Sumbul Iqbal started her acting career at a young age.

She was recently seen at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Sumbul Iqbal is a popular Pakistani actress and model, who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her versatile acting skills and stunning looks. Sumbul Iqbal started her acting career at a young age.

Sumbul Iqbal made her acting debut with the drama serial Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza in 2011. Since then, she has acted in numerous hit dramas, including Raju Rocket, Rukhsar, Aik Pal, and Tum Se Hi Taluq Hai. She has won several awards for her performances, including the Hum Award for Best Actress for her role in the drama serial Aik Pal.

She was recently seen at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and her travel attire is definitely worth emulating. She stood out from the crowd with the help of her vivid blue separates and white sneakers.

'You know what's written in the Museum of the Future.

4 She was recently seen at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. 4 Sumbul Iqbal is a popular Pakistani actress and model. 4 Sumbul Iqbal started her acting career at a young age.

Here is a translation of the poem by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

'We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone. Such an incredible experience @museumofthefuture

#museumofthefuture'













However, netizens criticised her for wearing the bold outfit and urged her to cover it up because her black bandeau top was visible through the shirt's openings. Many of her devoted fans also defended her, telling them that the Arabic calligraphy was a poem and not Quranic verses, and correcting them.

Iqbal's excellent portfolio of popular dramas, which includes Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan, exemplifies her range and talent as a leading lady.