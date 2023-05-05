Zara Tareen And Faran Tahir Part Ways After A Year Of Marriage

Zara Tareen has split up with her spouse Faran Tahir.

She married Hollywood's Pakistani actor Faran Tahir.

Faran Tahir wokred in Hollywood film Iron Man.

Zara Tareen has split up with her spouse Faran Tahir since things did not work out. Because of insurmountable differences, the two have chosen to go their own ways. Social media pages Zara split from her and broke the news first on Instagram.

Zara Tareen is a notable actress in Pakistan's entertainment business. She is clever, and everyone admires her choice of scripts. She has done occasional but excellent work and has a devoted following. Zara Tareen married Hollywood's Pakistani actor Faran Tahir, who has appeared in films such as Iron Man 1, on November 7, 2021. After their wedding, the couple shared some stunning photos of themselves with their family and friends.



Zara Tareen is now filming for her projects, while Faran will star in the highly awaited film Ummro Ayar, for which he has also released a trailer. They have not yet made any public statements. We wish the couple the best in their individual lives!



