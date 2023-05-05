Ali Zaidi Calls On Imran Khan, Discusses Current Political Situation

Zaidi says Farrukh Habib and PTI, Sindh GS Mubeen Jatoi were also present in the meeting.

LAHORE: Chairman PTI Sindh and former Federal Minister Ali Zaidi met with Party Chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting was held at Zaman Park, Lahore.

Former Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib and PTI Sindh General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the political situation of Sindh.Ali Zaidi briefed Imran Khan on the performance of Sindh organization.

Zaidi informed Imran about the expected joining of big personalities from Sindh. Imran instructed on selection of candidates soon and start the campaign.

The PTI Chairman will intent to visit Sindh soon, he added.

Tehreek-e-Insaf will form the government in all provinces including Sindh, claims Imran.Getting rid of Zardari mafia in Sindh has become inevitable, he said.

The people of Sindh have their hopes on Tehreek-e-Insaf, he added.

Soon Imran Khan will be among the people of Sindh, hoped Zaidi.

The people of Sindh have been suffering the oppression of Zardari mafia for 15 years, Zaidi said.