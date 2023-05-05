Bilawal, Lavrov Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Matters

Bilawal, Lavrov discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest

Assures to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security & energy

Says his decision to attend shows Pakistan's strong commitment to SCO charter

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Goa on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Goa, India.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Bilawal assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy and people-to-people contacts.

He said that the SCO opened new vistas of cooperation and coordination with Russia.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in India to lead Pakistan delegation at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Goa.

Talking to media in Goa, the Foreign Minister said his decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO.

He expressed the hope that SCO will emerge as successful forum towards its objectives.

Earlier, in a video message, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.