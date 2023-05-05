Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives In Pakistan

This is his first visit to Pakistan after assuming the post.

Qin Gang was received by Foreign Office officials.

Afghan Foreign Minister also arrived in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrived in Pakistan to attend the trilateral meeting.

This is his first visit to Pakistan after assuming the post of Foreign Minister of China and he was received by Foreign Office officials. This is a two-day visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will participate in the fifth China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue on May 6 during their visit to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Qin Gang will co-chair the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, both sides will reaffirm the strategic cooperative partnership.

Earlier, Afghan Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad from Kabul on a four-day visit.

Amir Muttaqi is accompanied by a high-level delegation that will participate in the tripartite foreign minister talks of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on May 6.

Pakistan and China will also hold the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, in which bilateral relations, regional and global affairs will be discussed.

A road map will be developed for multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and China.