ECP Takes Notice Of Police Transfers Ahead Of LG By-elections In Karachi

ECP takes notice of police transfers and appoitments.

ECP instructed Sindh government to withold posting until polls.

The by-elections are being held on May 7.

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the postings of police officers ahead of the Local Government by-elections in Sindh.

The provincial election commission in Sindh has sent a letter to Inspector-General Police (IGP) Sindh regarding the transfers and postings of police officers in Karachi.

It noted that the Station House Officers (SHO) of Korangi, Tipu Sultan, and Zaman Town police stations have been transferred. It said these appointments and transfers are in violation of the election code of conduct

The electoral body Sindh government should withdraw the appointments and transfers immediately. It said postings are not made after the election schedule is issued and should be withheld until the by-elections are held.

It must be mentioned that the LG by-elections on 56 seats will be held on 449 polling stations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana on May 7.

The ECP has issued the schedule of LV elections on eleven Union Council (UCs) seats in Karachi. The polls will be held in three constituencies of the central district including UC-04, UC-13, and UC-6 of New Karachi Town.

The polls will be held on three union councils of District Korangi, including UC-03 Shah Faisal and UC-08 Landhi, District West including UC-01 and UC-02 of Orangi, UC-02 of District Kemari and UC-02 of District South Lyari.