ECP Writes Letter To MoI For Deployment Of Forces In LG By-polls In Sindh

ECP requested for deployment of armed forces outside polling stations.

ECP requested for the deployment of Rangers and army.

The by-elections in 26 districts of Sindh will be held on May 7.

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Federal Ministry for Interior(MoI) for the deployment of security forces in upcoming local government by-elections in Sindh.

The letter states that deployment of armed forces outside the polling stations is required in the May 7 by-election in Sindh.

It has been said in the letter that ECP requests for the deployment of Rangers as static and the army as a quick response for the election.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajpot said that local government by-polls will be conducted on May 7 where 6, 90295 people will exercise their right to vote.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements related to the by-polls in Sindh.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh said that the government of Sindh will complete all the arrangements regarding the by-elections in the province, and for this, he directed all commissioners to ensure all missing facilities at the polling stations.

He said CCTV cameras will be installed at 292 highly sensitive polling stations.