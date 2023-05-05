Islamabad Admin Refuses To Permit PTI To Hold Rally

Islamabad Police said section 144 is in force in federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has refused to give permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) to hold a rally in the federal capital tertiary to show solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Legal action will be taken against rallies without permission. The citizens may face difficulties due to road closures.

Islamabad Police will make concrete arrangements to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold of rallies in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar on May 6 to show solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and for supremacy of the Constitution.

He urged the public to express their solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial amid ongoing conflict between the judiciary and parliament over the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The people must come out of their houses for one hour to foil the ‘mafias’ designs against the top judge; such elements were creating a divide among the Supreme Court’s judges,” he added.