LHC Bars ACE From Arresting Usman Buzdar Till May 8

Web Desk 05 May , 2023 08:21 AM

  • Buzdar claims his name is in ECL
  • Court warned Buzdar of what happened at Pervez Elahi’s residence
  • Court recommends case hearing before a larger bench

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from arresting former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar.

LHC judge Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case.

The court stated why the arrest is necessary in every case.

Court said to Buzdar that he must not forget what had happened at the residence of former Punjab CM Pervez Elahi.

There is no difference in you not being arrested before Monday, the court stated.

Usman Buzdar said that his name is on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Buzdar’s lawyer stated that continuous raids are being launched on our residences.

On which, the court asked that has Usman Buzdar participated in the investigation.

Usman said that he was suffering was Covid-19 when he was called, he added that yesterday he was presented at the ACE for three hours and was told later that there is no case.

Following these remarks, LHC stopped the anti-corruption team from arresting Usman Buzdar till May 8.

The court sent the file back to the chief justice of Lahore High Court, recommending to appoint it for hearing in a larger bench.

