Onus On India As No Change In Pakistan’s Policy Till Reversal Of 2019 Unilateral Actions: Bilawal

Bilawal says unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 violated international laws, bilateral arrangements

Observes Indian violation created a trust deficit

Condemns Indian decision of hosting G20 summit in IIOJK

GOA (India): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday, linking any change in Pakistan’s India policy with the reversal of unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, said the onus was on India to build a conducive environment for talks.

The foreign minister, taking to the newsmen after addressing the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers here said Pakistan Peoples Party always advocated the normalisation of ties with India but the Indian unilateral action of revoking a special status of Kashmir had undermined the relationship.

He said the unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 not only violated international laws and the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions but also the bilateral arrangements.

He said the Indian violation had created a trust deficit as India might unilaterally violate the bilateral agreements in the future too.

Asked about the Indian decision of hosting G20 summit in IIOJK, the foreign minister said, “Obviously we condemn it and at the time we will give such a response that it will be remembered.”

“It is a show of Indian arrogance to the world that to hell with international law, to hell with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, to hell with any bilateral agreements, India will hold their event in Kashmir.”

He also said that India would soon find that “they will be unable to achieve 110 percent attendance because other people will not compromise on their morals.”

To a question, the foreign minister said that without any distinction, the Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar greeted all the foreign ministers the same way which was also identical to the style practised in Sindh and Multan.

He told the media that in 2026, Pakistan would be holding the CFM chair, he hoped that India would take a good step to participate in the summit on the basis of “reciprocal diplomatic agreements”.

He said most of the people both in India and Pakistan wanted to live in peace and achieve development without being held hostage by history.

He said at every CFM, the foreign ministers appreciated the Indian counterpart for fulfilling his responsibilities as CFM chair and also lauded the cultural show hosted by India which represented all member states.

Responding to a query, Bilawal Bhutto said the SCO forum should be used for collective security and urged the member states to work collectively to combat the menace.