President PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi Meets With Imran Kahn At Zaman Park

Both leaders discussion the political situation of Sindh province .

Ali Zaidi briefed Imran Khan on performance of Sindh organization.

Former prime minister Imran Khan intends to visit Sindh soon.

LAHORE: President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Ali Zaidi met with the former prime minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Lahore.

Former Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib and General Secretary PTI Sindh Mubeen Jatoi were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion of the political situation in Sindh.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi briefed Imran Khan on the performance of the Sindh organization. He informed Imran Khan about the expected joining of heavyweight and influential personalities from Sindh.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan instructed Ali Zaidi to start preparations for the elections. He further directed us to select candidates soon and start the campaign

Former prime minister Imran Khan intends to visit Sindh province soon. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will form the government in all provinces including Sindh in the upcoming general election.

PTI Chief Imran Khan said the people of Sindh have attached expectations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.He said the people of Sindh will get rid Zardari mafia in Sindh province.

President PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi said soon Imran Khan will be among the people of Sindh. He said the people of Sindh have been suffering the oppression of the Zardari mafia for the last 15 years.

He said the party will be strengthened by the expected large participation of influential personalities from Sindh. He announced that PTI will enter the election field with strong candidates in Sindh.